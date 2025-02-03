World Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) Day Observed At Sogakope

The Director in charge of Technical Co-ordination at the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Chairman of the Ghana Intra-Country Co-ordinating Committee (GICC) for Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), Dr Hafez Adam Taher has stressed the need for all Ghanaians including the media to join hands with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and all its agencies to effectively and efficiently combat the incidence of NTDs in the country.

Dr Taher made the call at this year’s World NTDs Day celebration at Sogakope in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region.

Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) are a group of preventable and treatable diseases that affect the poorest and most vulnerable people in hard-to-reach parts of Africa including Ghana.

NTDs are a major public health issue in Ghana, affecting all the sixteen (16) regions of the country. Ghana is endemic for fourteen (14) out of the twenty (20) NTDs identified by the World Health Organization (WHO). These include Lymphatic Filariasis otherwise known as Elephantiasis, Onchocerciasis or River Blindness, Buruli Ulcer, Schistosomiasis, Tuberculosis, Yaws and Leprosy amongst others.

In Ghana, for instance, Tuberculosis or TB is said to be among the top ten (10) causes of death of the population, accounting for 37.1 per cent of fatalities.

In the year 2020, a total of 6.3 million Ghanaians were treated under the Mass Drug Administration (MDA) policy for Lymphatic Filariasis, Schistosomiasis and Soil-Transmitted Helminthiasis. A lot of progress has also been made under the NTDs programme in Trachoma and other NTDs.

It is against this background that Ghana joins the world on the 30th of January every year to commemorate NTDs Day which aims amongst other things at raising awareness of these illnesses and highlighting the need for effective collaboration amongst all stakeholders to mitigate the effects of these diseases.

The Volta Region which hosted this year’s celebration at Sogakope in the South Tongu District under the theme, ‘Act Now To Eliminate NTDs’, attracted several health professionals and partners from the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) from the national, regional and district offices.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of the Minister of Health Designate, the Director in charge of Technical Co-ordination at the MOH, Dr. Hafez Adam Taher regretted that despite the many strides made in the NTDs space over the years, a lot of the country’s rural folks still blame some of these diseases on superstition, spiritual curses and witchcraft among other factors.

According to Dr Hafez Taher, who is also the Chairman of the Ghana Intra Country Co-ordination Committee (GICC) for NTDs, these diseases are treatable and preventable.

Dr. Hafez Taher stressed the need for all and sundry including the media to help reduce if not eliminate these NTDs from the country.

The Officer-In-Charge (OIC) of the World Health Organization (WHO), Ghana Office, Dr. Frank Lule noted that the fight against NTDs can only be successful through collective efforts of all stakeholders. According to him, it is a battle that demands the collaboration of government, partners, communities and individuals working together across sectors, borders and discipline to eliminate these diseases and build a future of health and dignity for all.

The Volta Regional Director of the GHS, Dr. Chrysantus Kubio observed that limited resources are a contributing factor to the persistent challenges in sustaining reductions in infections of NTDs in the country. According to him, this is the reason why NTDs continue to be a significant public health concern in the country.

Dr. Kubio gave the assurance that the GHS would continue to maximize its partnership ties with other Governmental Organizations (GOs), Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and partners in-country to advance the control and elimination of NTDs from the country.

A former South Tongu Constituency Executive of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hon. Emmanuel Bruno Gator delivered a statement on behalf of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Hon. Maxwell Kwame Lukutor.

He noted that despite their significant impact on global health, NTDs are often overlooked and unfunded, regretting that NTDs continue to receive less than one (1) per cent of global funding.

Mr. Lukutor expressed his prayer and optimism that the President, HE John Dramani Mahama would commit more resources towards the elimination of NTDs.

The District Co-ordinating Director (DCD) of the South Tongu District Assembly (STDA), Mr. Kpenu Setsoafia was grateful for the choice of the district to host this year’s national event. He pledged the commitment of the Assembly towards collective efforts at dealing with the NTDs canker.

Several Partners and Donors also spoke at the event. The NTDs Project Manager of World Vision, Ghana (WVG), Mr. Solomon Ananya noted that these diseases continue to create a vicious cycle of illness, stigma and poverty among the population. He reaffirmed the commitment of WVG to ending the suffering caused by NTDs.

The Country Lead of Sightsavers, Mr. David Agyeman stated that the country’s journey in the fight against NTDs has been long but transformative, stressing the need for more collaboration among all stakeholders towards eliminating these diseases from the shores of Ghana.

The Manager, of Public Health Environment and Sustainable Development of the Volta River Authority (VRA), Mr Seyram Dzefi disclosed that the VRA carried out Schistosomiasis treatment for over 20,000 residents living in about 206 communities along the Volta Lake in the year 2024, adding that the initiative had reduced the disease prevalence average rate of 40.5 per cent to 5.3 per cent representing 75 per cent decrease in the disease prevalence.

The Medicines Development for Global Health Implementation Manager, Ms Sophie Weston announced the launching of a new medication for Onchocerciasis in thirty (30) years last Monday, 27th January 2025 in the Central Region.

According to her, all efforts are being made by her organization to ensure that the medication reaches those who need it. ‘Medication alone cannot help eliminate diseases; we need the support of all communities, the dedication of the volunteers, health workers and the engagement teams to make the treatment possible’, Ms Weston emphasized.

The National Chairman of the Ghana Coalition of NGOs in Health, Mr. Bright Amissah-Nyarko said Ghana is at the crossroads of eliminating NTDs, adding that the involvement of all and sundry, strategic efforts and the commitment and funding to end NTDs is key to addressing the canker.

The Principal Research Assistant of the Centre for Neglected Tropical Diseases Research of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Ho, Mr Christopher Tetteh Odopey stated that UHAS understands the importance of NTDs especially the impact they make on the lives of the affected people and their families.

Mr Odopey pledged the commitment of UHAS to ensure that the NTDs canker becomes a thing of the past.

The Divisional Chief of the Sogakope Fievie Traditional Area, Togbe Atsuga Sogah II chaired the function. He thanked the MOH and GHS as well as their partners and donors for their contribution to the eradication of NTDs in the country over the years.

The Sogakope Senior High School (SOGASCO) Drama Troupe staged a play on the effects of NTDs on individuals, families and society in general.

Traditional performances were provided by the Mafi-Tove Nyanyago Agbadza Group.

The event was attended not only by health workers, traditional rulers and students but also by a cross-section of the general public including residents of Sogakope and its environs.