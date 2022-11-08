Youth Influence Boot Camp for Peace and Security holds in Abidjan

In a bid to positively engage the youth, unleash their talents for societal development and contribute to the overall wellbeing of the region, the ECOWAS Commission will hold a Boot Camp aimed at promoting peace and security in West Africa beginning from the 8th of November 2022 in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

The three-day intensive youth development training boot camp is meant to equip participants drawn from ECOWAS Member States with the requisite skills to enhance their productivity and ensure they become self-reliant. It is pegged against the Coaches of Influence Foundation (COIF) youth development Programme which aligns with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal 8 (UN SDG8).

Hinged on Decent Work and Economic Growth, the aim of the UN SDG8 is to promote constant, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all.

Drawing strength from this, the training will also advance the cause of the COIF programme which seeks to close the achievement and skills gaps amongst the youth in various African countries using a strategy toolkit that focuses on building supportive relationships between youths and their trainers. The programme aims at helping youth self-discovery, skills and talents horning and how to unleash their potential to execute goals and ultimately contribute to social change and economic growth that the continent and region need.

Peace-building experts have variously noted that, although the vibrant youth population constitutes an asset to the region and continent, they are faced with a myriad of challenges ranging from high unemployment, poor education, lack of motivation and influence, lack of access to quality mentorship. All of which contribute to the increase in poverty. Moreover, youths’ systematic denial of the opportunity to become the engines of growth and development of the African continent has to be halted.

The ECPF Secretariat which coordinates the boot camp training for the ECOWAS Directorate of Political Affairs, explained that upon successful completion of the program, participants will be equipped and motivated to develop and start their businesses, careers, or social enterprises which will facilitate the transformation of the “socio-economic landscapes” of their communities, nations, and continent.

Besides, a monitoring mechanism is expected to be established at the end of the exercise to assess the impact in Member States following the development of relationship-building strategies through networking and collaboration, goal setting and execution, life skills on money and time management, entrepreneurship knowledge development, among others.

Themed: Inclusive Leadership and Entrepreneurship, the training facilitated by COIF and will receive technical assistance from ECOWAS Youth and sports Center, including financial support from the Government of the Kingdom of Denmark.