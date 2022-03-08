Zambia to host African climate change talks

Zambia will next week host a meeting of African countries to prepare for the United Nations (UN) 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) to be held in Egypt in November this year, a government official said on Monday.

Zambia will host the African Group of Negotiators on climate change meeting from March 14 to 17, 2022 following its election as chair of the group. Zambia assumed the chairmanship the COP26 held in Scotland in November last year for a two-year period.

Collins Nzovu, Minister of Green Economy and Environment said the meeting was the first step towards preparations for the COP27, adding that the main focus of the meeting will be to review the outcome of the COP26 and start identifying Africa’s priorities for the forthcoming meeting in Egypt.

The meeting, he said, will bring together experts from all 54 African countries, partner organizations as well as the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the African Development Bank (AfDB), among others.

According to him, the country has a responsibility to coordinate the African group and ensure that it was well prepared for all climate change engagements.

“It is important that Zambia excellently carries out the chairmanship mandate for the benefit of the continent and contribute to the positive outcome at the COP27,” he said in a release.

The southern African nation has since assembled a team of local experts to coordinate climate talk efforts, he added. Enditem