Zimbabwean president to attend Russia-Africa Summit

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa will attend the Second Russia-Africa Summit and the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum to be held in St. Petersburg, Russia, on July 27-28, Livit Mugejo, spokesperson in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, said on Friday.

Mugejo said Zimbabwe and Russia would sign cooperation agreements during the forum.

“The forum presents an opportunity to exchange notes on bilateral and international issues of mutual interest and concern and also serves as a significant event in bolstering our relations further,” he said.

“Leveraging on the foundations of the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit, which was held in Sochi, in the Russian Federation, in October 2019, the imminent Economic and Humanitarian Forum will present an opportunity to further enhance cooperation,” Mugejo said. Enditem