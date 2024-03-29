1.3 million SHS students to get free tablets under GSSP

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed government’s plans to distribute Smart Tablets to 1.3 million Senior High School (SHS) students nationwide under the newly launched Ghana Smart Schools Project.

He was speaking at the launch of the project in Accra on Monday.

The Ghana Smart Schools Project is designed to equip students under the free SHS policy with essential technological skills, aligning with the government’s commitment to advancing education through technology.

President Akufo-Addo further disclosed that approximately 100 smart SHSs are slated for construction across the country within the next two years, aiming to enhance the learning environment and educational opportunities for students nationwide.

“To distribute 1.3 million educational tablets to students in SHSs. That is one student, and one tablet under the Ghana Smart Schools Project. The tablets are fitted with digital content to aid research, teaching and learning.

“At the tertiary level, Ghana is pleased to provide at a discounted price tablets and laptops to students and lecturers to facilitate academic [activities]… The government continues to seek innovative ways to do STEM and the FSHS policy.”

“The next phase of FSHS policy enhancement will be propelled by digitalisation. This will allow a seamless online and offline teaching and learning experience,” he stated.

Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum said despite the country’s economic challenges, the government is committed to rolling out a series of programmes to propel education across the country.

According to Dr Adutwum, the government will ensure that no child is left behind.

Speaking at the launch of the Ghana Smart Schools Project, which will ensure every SHS student gets a tablet, Dr Adutwum said the government would continue to invest in education.

He added that “[Someone] looked at me and said so you are doing all these in the midst of economic challenges, and I said that is what a visionary president does. To ensure that we build a strong and robust education for the economy this economy will stand the test of time. This is the foundation.”