2022 AECE Awards slated for November 19

All is set for the second edition of the Africa Early Childhood Education (AECE) Awards 2022 to hold on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the CIBT Auditorium near GNAT Hall in Accra, Ghana.

The annual event which seeks to celebrate early years educators, institutions, stakeholders, and change-makers for their remarkable contributions to the early childhood education sector in Africa this year is expected to host over 300 guests from Ghana and other parts of Africa on the theme: “ROLE OF THE EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATOR IN AN INCLUSIVE SCHOOL”.

It is being initiated by the Transformational Empowerment and Rural Integration in Africa Foundation (TERIA) in partnership with the Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection, UNESCO Ghana, the Ghana Tourism Authority, the Human Rights Reporters Ghana, World Vision International Ghana and hosts of other stakeholders working in the education sector across Africa.

Touching on the significance of the event in an interview, the Founder /Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TERIA Foundation, Mr. Walter Mawuli Gli said, “we believe this has the potential of enhancing the interest of the general public and private organisations in supporting early childhood education in Africa and the world thereby contributing to the overall achievement of the SDGs target 4.2.

Building upon the successes of the maiden edition held last year which saw winners honoured under eight (8) awards categories, this year’s edition is extended to cover fourteen (14) awards categories all in total rewards for excellence, determination, and hard work.

The awards categories include the Educator of the Year Female, Educator of the Year Male, Assistant of the Year, Early Childhood Development Center of the Year, School Manager of the Year, Proprietress of the Year, Proprietor of the Year, Best Educator Lower Primary, NGO of the Year, Centre for Disability of the Year, Caregiver of the Year, Media House of the Year, Outstanding Educator of the Year and Honorary Awards.

The highly anticipated event is expected to be graced by hosts of prominent speakers from diverse backgrounds across the African continent who are poised to thrill the audience with captivating speeches.

The guests include Pastor Bernard Boaheng, Executive Director, SpLenDID Foundation who will serve as the Guest Speaker and the Mrs.Nyamikeh Kyiamah, the Vice President of Omep Africa together with the Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs, Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr. Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi are tipped as Guests of Honor for the occasion.

The Special Guest of Honor will be Dr. Violet Makuku, the Harmonization of African Higher Education Quality Assurance and Accreditation (HAQAA) Initiative Project Officer at the Association of African Universities (AAU) headquarters.

Watch a short video here on the event:

Source: Joseph Wemakor