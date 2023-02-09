2022 FIFA CWC: Real Madrid books spot in finals

European giants Real Madrid displayed an amazing five-star performance as they thumped Al-Ahly 4-1 in the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup semi-final encounter played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

The Los Blancos are on track to win their fifth FIFA Club World Cup, as they will face Al Hilal in the finals on Saturday.

It was a fairly balanced opening quarter of the game, and Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger came close to giving his side the lead with a header, but Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohammed El Shenawy pulled off a comfortable save.

Al Ahly striker Mohamed Sherif, who was lively upfront for the Red Devils, also had a good chance to put his side ahead but shot off target.

The 10-time CAF Champions League champions gave a good account of themselves for the majority of the first half, matching Real Madrid boot for boot.

But a defensive slip on the brink of halftime by Al Ahly defenders cost them, as Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior capitalised and looped the ball past Mohammed El Shenawy.

Following the restart, Real Madrid grabbed the cushion goal through Valverde, who pounced on a loose ball and struck home from close range.

The Spanish giants were in cruise control of the game as they dominated possession with the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Tchouameni at the heart of the midfield.

But Al Ahly pulled one back halfway through the second half after Ali Maaloul scored from the penalty spot after Hussein El Shahat was brought down.

Luka Modric had the chance to make it three for Real Madrid from the penalty spot after Vinicius was fouled, but goalkeeper El Shenawy saved the penalty.

Al Ahly tried to stage a late comeback in the game, but two late goals from Rodrygo and substitute Sergio Arribas ensured an emphatic win for the Los Blancos.