2023 Budget Presentation underway in Parliament

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister is presenting the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government in Parliament.

In attendance are members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority Caucus and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Majority Caucus.

The presentation of the Budget is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and Section 21 (3) of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016, (Act 921).

Article 179(1) of the 1992 Constitution states that: “The President shall cause to be prepared and laid before Parliament at least one month before the end of the financial year, estimates of the revenues and expenditure of the Government of Ghana for the following financial year.”