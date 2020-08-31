The government has supplied farming inputs under the Planting for Food and Jobs (PfFJs) programme to 2,257 farmers within the first half of 2020 in the Dormaa Central Municipality.

Mr Drissa Ouattara, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) said in an address at the first ordinary meeting of the Municipal Assembly held at Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono Region, that these interventions benefited the farmers during the major raining season.

Assembly Members, traditional rulers, staff of the Assembly, heads of departments and security officers, and representatives of trade associations attended the meeting.

Mr Ouattara noted, however, that the supply of the inputs such as improved seeds and fertilizers to the farmers recorded less than 50 percent supply partly due to the late arrival of the inputs and the external impact of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

He expressed satisfaction that the high demand for maize seeds indicated an increasing trend of maize cultivation in the Municipality due to huge demand from the poultry industry.

On extension services, he said under the Modernisation of Agriculture in Ghana (MAG) programme, the Municipal Directorate of Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) had received 13 motorbikes and a pick-up vehicle for extension services.

“Extension officers were adequately resourced to deliver quality agricultural technologies to farmers. There has been significant visibility of extension personnel in our communities, with constant updates on improved technologies and best practices,” he added.

The MCE further indicated extension activities had included home and farm visits, field demonstrations and trials, formation and development of farmer-based organisations (FBOs), farmer trainings, and staff capacity building.

He said there had been many programmes and activities to boost agriculture in the Municipality, citing efficient veterinary and agro-input distribution services and Women in Agriculture Development (WIAD) activities that continued to build the capacity of women and marginalised groups to engage in livelihood projects.

Mr Ouattara added sustainable extension services delivery had encouraged the cultivation of food and cash crops, sustainable poultry business, and increasing livestock production.

“A lot of training has been carried out on processing, value addition, and nutritional improvement of local dishes. Cumulatively, over 16,000 farmers and agribusiness actors have benefited from improved technologies and innovations from Agriculture Extension Agent” he added.