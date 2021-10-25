Abesim Murder case adjourned to November 17

The case in which a footballer is being held for allegedly killing and storing body parts of two children in a refrigerator at Abesim in the Bono Region has been adjourned to November 17.

Richard Appiah, the accused person, who was in court on Monday, October 25, was escorted back to police custody.

The adjournment was as a result of the absence of the sitting Magistrate, Ama Adomako Kwakye, who is on leave.

Appiah is standing trial at a Kaneshie District Court for allegedly killing two children and storing their body parts in a refrigerator at Abesim.

The Court has preserved Appiah’s plea after he was charged with two counts of murder.

He is being held for murdering Louis Agyeman and Stephen Sarpong, the two children.

Some body parts and intestines believed to be those of the victims were allegedly retrieved in a farm.