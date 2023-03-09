Academic City commemorates International Women’s Day

Academic City University College has commemorated this year’s International Women’s Day by urging the government to collaborate closely with academia in implementing proactive measures that enable women to become instrumental contributors to national development.

The university indicated that without such interventions, women may encounter difficulties in making substantial contributions to national development, thereby hindering the achievement of the sustainable development goals.

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is “Bridging the gender gap in STEM” and Academic City chose to challenge the status quo by empowering young girls to dream big and pursue their passions fearlessly. The event brought together over 100 senior high school girls from various schools across the country.

The event featured keynote speeches from accomplished women, including Michelle Amoako, Founder, SEAT CODE LLC; Madam Eva Gyina-Bediako, Director, Ghana Education Study Development Institute; Sarah Odai Amoani, GMB 2022 second runner-up; and Dr. Grace Oletu, Senior Lecturer, Information Systems at Academic City. The speakers shared their experiences and offered advice to the young girls on how to overcome obstacles and achieve success.

Speaking at the event, Ms Shannan Akosua-Magee, Director of Admissions at Academic City, highlighted the importance of empowering young girls to become leaders in their respective fields. “We believe that the future of our society rests in the hands of our young girls. It is our responsibility to provide them with the tools, resources, and support they need to become successful leaders,” she said.

According to her “As an institution that is committed to promoting excellence, innovation, and social impact, we believe that empowering girls is crucial to achieving our vision of a better world. We are delighted to celebrate International Women’s Day with senior high school girls in Ghana and provide them with the support they need to realize their full potential.”

The students expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to learn from successful women in different fields.

“I am inspired by the stories of the successful women who spoke at the event. They have shown me that with hard work and determination, I can achieve my dreams,” said one of the students.

Academic City is committed to empowering women and promoting gender equality, and this event is just one of the many initiatives that the university has undertaken to achieve this goal. The university looks forward to continuing to support and empower women in the years to come.