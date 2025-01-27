ACEPA Director Highlights Weakness in Ghana’s Eighth Parliament

Dr. Rasheed Draman, Executive Director of the African Center for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA), has raised concerns about the underlying fragility within Ghana’s Eighth Parliament, specifically pointing out weaknesses within the current majority.

In a recent interview on Starr Today with host Efia Tutuwaa Danso, Dr. Draman metaphorically described the situation, suggesting that the majority’s apparent dominance might be misleading.

“Well, I mean, it doesn’t need to look like that. That may be a small goat frightening a big lion to some kind of level of submission,” Dr. Draman stated, hinting that the seeming strength of the majority in Parliament may not be as solid as it appears.

Reflecting on the early years of the current parliamentary term, Dr. Draman pointed to a critical period when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was absent from the House for four years. “In the Eighth Parliament, we didn’t have members; we didn’t have representation in the House for four good years. NDC sat quietly and very timid about this,” he explained.

This lack of opposition during such an important phase of parliamentary proceedings has raised questions about the balance of power within the legislature, especially with the NDC’s role under scrutiny. Dr. Draman’s comments suggest that the absence of vocal opposition in Parliament could have contributed to a skewed dynamic, with implications for Ghana’s democratic processes.

His reflections call for deeper examination of the state of Ghana’s Parliament, highlighting potential vulnerabilities that could impact the functioning of the legislature.