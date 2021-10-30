ActionAid hands over classroom block to Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly

ActionAid Ghana, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has handed over a newly built six-unit classroom block to the Sagnarigu Girls Model Primary School as part of efforts to provide quality education in the Northern Region.

The building, funded by Basrrowman Foundation from the United Kingdom (UK), has auxiliary facilities, including, teachers’ office, staff common room, changing room for pupils, library and a storeroom.

In addition, an eight-seater KVIP toilet with urinals and water facilities were handed over to the school to provide potable water for the students to ensure good hygiene for both staff and pupils.

Mr John Nkaw, the Acting Country Director of ActionAid Ghana, speaking at a short ceremony to commission the block, indicated that the facilities would enhance school attendance and also promote access to quality education in the Sagnarigu Municipality.

He said a similar intervention was implemented in two districts in the Upper East and Bono regions to complement stakeholders’ efforts to increase access to quality education and retention of girls in schools.

He said ActionAid Ghana would continue to partner with the Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly and the school authorities to ensure that the school environment was conducive for effective teaching and learning.

Mr Alhassan Alidu Junior, Sagnarigu Municipal Director of Education, expressed gratitude to ActionAid Ghana for the initiative and pledged his commitment to ensuring the facilities were put to good use.