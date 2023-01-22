Adaklu district records zero maternal mortality for two consecutive years

The Adaklu district has recorded zero maternal mortality in the past two years, spanning 2021 and 2022.

The achievement was due to the increase in the number of health facilities from six in 2012 to 18 in 2022 and the willingness of health workers to accept postings to the remotest parts of the district.

Mr. Abraham Awanu Agbenya, Health Information Officer of Adaklu District Health Directorate, disclosed this at the commissioning of a newly built two-unit nurses quarters, a delivery ward, a store, washrooms and a ward for the Adaklu Kordiabe Community Health Planning System (CHPS) Compound.

The facility would also serve the people of Adaklu Tokor is accessible only by foot due to the Rocky nature of the road.

The project, which also included tilling of the veranda of the old building, cost 397,000 Ghana Cedis and was funded by Mr. Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu from his share of the MP Common Fund.

He also donated a delivery bed and two hospital beds to the facility.

Mr. Agbodza, who hails from the community, recounted a pathetic spectacle he witnessed when a pregnant woman died due to non-availability of a health facility in the area and had resolved to assist in providing healthcare delivery to the people in the district.

He noted that “also those who work at deprived areas such as Adaklu Kordiabe needed to be a appreciated, motivated and encouraged” to enable them to perform better hence his resolve to provide them with a decent accommodation and support.

He hinted that all CHPS Compounds in the district would be provided with nurses quarters and other ancillary needs.

The MP appealed to all citizens of the area to join hands to develop the area to an enviable one, saying “it is not only government alone who will do everything for us, let us stand up together and work to develop Adaklu.”

He also appealed to the community to assume ownership of the facility and take good care of it and also motivate the staff.

Mr. Eli Tsikata, Adaklu District Coordinating Director, who represented the District Chief Executive, said healthcare delivery was not a privilege but a right for all Ghanaians, adding “without healthcare our lifespan will be short.”

He said the Assembly was always ready to assist the MP to achieve his development plan for the area.

Mr. Tsikata urged the community to develop a maintenance plan for the facility to prevent its deterioration.

Mr. Matthew Ayamba Adam, Adaklu District Director of Health Services (DDHS), appealed to the people to patronise the facility, saying “the more you use it the more the chances to upgrade it to a health Centre.”

He commended the MP for his immeasurable support for the District Health Directorate and promised that he and his colleagues would work assiduously to improve the Healthcare delivery in the district.

Mr. Adam called on the people to take the Covid-19 vaccine to boost their immune systems.

The people appealed to government to construct the road that linking them to Adaklu Abuadi.