Africa to Launch US$60 Billion AI Fund

Africa is set to launch a $60 billion AI Fund aimed at channeling public, private, and philanthropic capital to build a secure, inclusive, and globally competitive artificial intelligence economy.

The initiative was declared at the Global AI Summit on Africa in Kigali, Rwanda, where regional leaders underscored AI’s transformative potential to drive innovation, enhance competitiveness, and accelerate growth across economies and societies.

Spearheaded by Qhala, Smart Africa, and Rwanda’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and supported strategically by the Gates Foundation, the declaration commits to promoting the ethical, trustworthy, and responsible design, development, and governance of AI technologies.

Qhala noted that the declaration reflects a united effort among African nations to align national strategies with broader continental goals while safeguarding data sovereignty and building the digital infrastructure needed to support a sustainable AI ecosystem.

With AI projected to contribute up to $2.9 trillion to the continent’s economy by 2030, leaders such as Shikoh Gitau and Lacina Koné emphasized that proper ethical frameworks and inclusive policies will be critical to transforming technology into a driver of digital prosperity.

Ghana, for example, is laying foundational work for this transformation through its One Million Coders program, which equips citizens with vital coding and digital skills.

This initiative marks a significant step in positioning Africa as a leader in global AI innovation, reflecting a broader commitment to leveraging technology in a way that uplifts societies and strengthens economic resilience while reminding all stakeholders that responsible transformation can redefine growth in a rapidly changing world.