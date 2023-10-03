Alan’s tribute to E.T Mensah

The independent presidential candidate and former minister of trade and industry Alan Kojo Kyerematen pays his last respects to Enoch Teye Mensah who passed away in the early hours of October 2nd 2023.

‘’It was with a heavy heart that I received the news of the death of my long-standing friend Hon. Enoch Teye Mensah whom I affectionately referred to as my Chief of Staff.’’ He made a post on his Twitter page.

He further stated the selflessness E.T Mensah played during his time as a political leader commenting on his sterling performance as the minister for Youth and sports, his commitment as the Mayor of Accra the indefatigable role he played as the MP for Ningo Prapram and the various role he played during the days of his political career with the NDC.

‘’He fought a good fight in his political career and has left an indelible mark in the history of Ghanaian politics, May the good Lord grant him eternal rest.’’ Alan said.