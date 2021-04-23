Achimota Senior High School
Achimota Senior High School

The Attorney-General, Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ministry of Education have filed reply in the case involving Master Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, a Rastafarian student denied admission by Achimota School.

When the case was called on Thursday, April 22, 2021, Madam Stella Badu, a Chief State Attorney, told the Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Gifty Agyei Addo, that schools under GES could not be sued.

She said because Achimota School was under GES, the Board of the School did not file a response to the suit, hence A-G’s representation.

The Court, however, ordered that, the Board of the school file their reply within four days from today after being served Court’s proceedings for today.

It also served notice for the parties to file their responses to the substantive matter within seven days instead of 21 days to expedite action on the matter.
The case has been adjourned to April 30, 2021.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleAI Ghana advocates abolition of death penalty law in Ghana
Next articleWe are working towards a credible census – GSS
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here