All set for 2022 Tema Captain’s Prize Open Golf Championship

All is set for this year’s Tema Captain’s Prize Open Golf Championship scheduled for the Centre of the World Golf Course at Tema on Saturday, April 23.

Mr Kwadwo Antwi Boateng, the General Manager of the Centre of the World Golf Club who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency at Tema on Wednesday said about 120 amateur and professional golfers drawn from the country were expected to participate in the one-day 18-Hole Scratch event.

He said the event, which is being sponsored by Kofi Asamoah, Captain of the Club would be played in accordance with the rules of the World Golf Governing body and the local rules of the Club.

Mr Boateng further announced that the competition would be played in Men’s Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’, Seniors Group as well as Ladies groups.

He named some of the golfers expected to be seen in action as Dr Paul Owusu Baah, President of the Club, Felix Owusu-Adjapong, Alex Fiagomey, Kweku Okyere and Dr Ani Agyei, all former Captains of the club.

The Ladies event would also witness a stiff opposition from Mona Myles-Lamptey, Adelaide Owusu-Adjapong, Florence Etwi-Barimah, Grace Afriyie, Mercy Werner and Esi Bernice.

There would be three prizes for both Men and Ladies categories as well as ‘Longest Drive’, ‘Nearest to the Pin’ and ‘Bobby’.