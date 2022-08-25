AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine explores partnership in implementing 10-Year Development Plan

AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, has organised a development partnership symposium for the implementation of its 10-Year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP) in Accra.

The SEDP represents the Social Investment Strategy of the AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine for the period 2022-2031.

It is in addition to the mine’s commitment of paying $2 for every ounce of gold mined into the AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Community Trust Fund.

It seeks to support the Obuasi Municipal and Obuasi East District Assemblies’ plans to improve the socio-economic wellbeing of the people.

The one-day symposium brought together a wide range of stakeholders including bilateral agencies, the private sector, foundations and development civil society organisations and development partners to explore partnership opportunities for implementing the SEDP.

Mr Aric Asubonteng, the Managing Director, AngloGold Ashanti (Ghana) Limited in a video message said the 10-Year Socio-Economic Development Plan builds on the successful implementation of an earlier Three-Year Social Management Plan as part of the Obuasi Redevelopment Project.

He noted that the Three-Year Social Management Plan, which ended last year, served as a blue print for their contribution and commitment towards the socioeconomic development of their communities.

Mr Asubonteng said the overall goal of the Social Management Plan was to contribute to diversifying the local economy by designing and implementing innovative intentions in the areas of education and youth development, health, social infrastructure, agriculture and economic development in collaboration with their stakeholders.

“As the Social Management Plan drew to a close, we commenced consultations with our stakeholders culminating in the development of a longer-term Socio-Economic Development Plan, keeping in mind the long life of the Obuasi Mine and the need to sustain community support and hence social licence to operate,” he said.

“Our goal is to contribute to building resilient and socio-economically self-sustaining communities through the implementation of a longer-term plan. But we can only achieve this through partnership with Government and other stakeholders to chart a path that reflects their collective aspirations and commitment.”

Mr Sulemanu Koney, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines urged the Government to ensure the speedy release of mineral royalties to district assemblies and traditional authorities to help in the development of mining communities.

He hailed AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine for its foresight in coming out with the 10-Year Socio-Economic Development Plan, as part of efforts to bring development to the Obuasi Community.

Mr Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Manager, Sustainability, AngloGold Ashanti (Ghana) Limited Obuasi Mine, in his presentation said the 10-Year Socio-Economic Development Plan’s goal was to ensure resilient and socio-economically self-sustaining communities.

Mr Joseph Asibi Bashir, Planning Officer, Obuasi Municipal Assembly and Mr Jones Agyemang, Planning Officer, Obuasi East Municipal Assembly, in a joint presentation noted that the 10-Year Socio-Economic Development Plan takes aspirations from the two Assemblies’ Medium Term Development Plan.