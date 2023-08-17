Angola’s consumer prices up rapidly in July

Angola’s national consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, increased 12.12 percent year on year in July and 1.6 percent on a monthly basis, according to a report released Monday by the country’s National Institute of Statistics.

The CPI report, which tracks price fluctuations of goods and services in Angola, showed that the health category experienced the highest price increase, with a monthly variation of 2.05 percent. Significant price increases were also observed in the food and non-alcoholic beverages, at 1.91 percent.

Luanda, the capital of Angola, recorded the highest monthly CPI variation, with a 2.18 percent increase in the index.