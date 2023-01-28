Antoine Semenyo set to join AFC Bournemouth

Black Stars forward, Antoine Semenyo is set to complete a move with English Premier League side, AFC Bournemouth after an agreement with Championship side Bristol City FC.

The striker’s performance in recent times had been impressive, as he got some English sides in competition to get him on board.

The Bristol FC man would undergo medicals to join the Cherries after an agreement was reached for around £9 million.

Bristol FC Coach, Nigel Pearson had revealed that the player was in discussion with the English side to complete for a move with an undisclosed fee.

According to him, the 23-year-old has been given the nod to engage with the EPL club to continue his career in the top-tier flight.

“He’s been permitted to speak to the club and there will be an opportunity for a medical. That’s where we are with that and no real further comments on that at the moment.”

Semenyo has been on top form since last season which gained him a call-up to the Black Stars team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 23-year-old has now scored six goals and provided three assists this season.