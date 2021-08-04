Applications for the UK Government’s Chevening Scholarships open

Applications for Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK are open between 3 August and 2 November 2021, with applications to be submitted via www.chevening.org/apply.

A statement issued by the British High Commission, copied to the Ghana News Agency said: “Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals from all backgrounds who can demonstrate that they have the commitment and skills required to create positive change, and can show how a UK master’s degree would help them do that.

“The scholarship offers full financial support for scholars to study for any eligible master’s degree at any UK university whilst also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.”

It said since the programme was created in 1983, over 50,000 professionals have had the opportunity to develop in the UK through Chevening.

“There are more than 1,500 scholarships on offer globally for the 2022/2023 academic year, demonstrating the UK’s ongoing commitment towards developing the leaders of tomorrow,” it stated.

Madam Naomi Rayner, the Head of Scholarships at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), said: “As the world continues to tackle major global issues such as Covid-19 and climate change, international cooperation is more essential than ever. Chevening seeks to build an international community of people who are committed to working together to drive positive change.

“We do this by bringing together incredible people from around the world and supporting them, through education, to achieve their goals.

“In the UK we are proud of our world class universities and we know that our learning environments are enriched by the wide diversity of cultures, experiences and viewpoints represented on our campuses. Chevening scholars make a significant contribution to these communities, as well as becoming an important part of our network of over 50,000 alumni.

“Chevening represents the very best of the UK, welcoming people from across the world to study, grow, and thrive. Being a part of the Chevening network instils a strong sense of pride and responsibility”.

Mr Duncan Barker, Chevening’s Director, said: ‘The Chevening experience is so much more than a master’s degree. As well as an academically challenging and fulfilling university experience, we’ll immerse you in UK culture and bring you together with incredible people from around the world.

Spokesperson of the British High Commission Accra said: “If you are someone who is passionate about driving change, whether on a local or global scale, if you want to be the best at what you do and if you have the imagination to inspire others, then a Chevening scholarship could be the perfect opportunity for you.

“There is no such thing as a ‘typical’ scholar. Your age, race, gender, religion and cultural background do not matter to us.

“We want to see that you have energy, curiosity, compassion, a clear vision for your future and the ability to achieve your goals. If this sounds like you, then you are very likely to fit in with our community of over 50,000 alumni worldwide.

The statement said the call for new applicants follows the selection of 18 scholars from Ghana, who won an award to study at a UK university this year.

It said successful applicants had been sharing their stories through the #ChosenForChevening hashtag on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Chevening Scholarships are the UK Government’s global scholarship programme, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations.

The scholarships support study at UK universities – mostly one-year taught master’s degrees – for individuals with demonstrable potential to become future leaders, decision-makers, and opinion formers.

Chevening began in 1983 and has developed into a prestigious international awards scheme. Chevening Scholars come from over 160 countries and territories worldwide, and over the past five years we have awarded almost 10,000 scholarships.

There are over 50,000 Chevening Alumni around the world who comprise an influential and highly regarded global network.