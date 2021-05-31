Sensational Award-winning Musician Article Wan has again released the most wanted single tilted ‘No Way’ featuring Tulenkey.

The new single has gained quickness airplay in the media and also goes to the hustling teeming youth.

The ‘Faya burn Dem’ hitmaker is known with hit songs which have seen him collaborating with Stonebowy, Patapaa, Fameye among others.

‘No Way’ released on Saturday 29th May 2021 took various social media platforms by storm after Chelsea FC clinched by second UEFA Champions League title.

No Way from Article Wan featuring Tulenkey is available online Music Apps