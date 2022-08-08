Artiste First Lady drops TIKTOK Jingle

Her depiction of the gospel is one that raises a lot of eyebrow and yet, her songs seem to touch base with a lot of the youth.

Amma Ataa Adomaa is a renowned US-based Ghanaian gospel songstress who goes by the moniker First Lady.

Contrary to the beliefs and practices of most Christians, her understanding of the bible is ambiguous and doesn’t box her creativity in her song-making career.

She believes true Christianity has nothing to do with physical appearance but how genuine and truthfully you are inward.

To her, she will switch anytime she sees the need and wouldn’t be pretentious like other Christians who take solace in secular music in their private locations but finds it disgusting when in the public space.

Today, her realness has paid off as TikTok, one of the world’s biggest social media platforms contacted her for an official jingle for their platform.

Without hesitating, the Ghanaian gospel artiste has agreed and is out with a one minute and 28 seconds commercial jingle that has been translated into two languages, English and Twi dubbed TikTok.

She also has a new Gospel song dubbed “Wetin God No Go Fit”.

TikTok and “Wetin God No Go Fit” was produced here in Ghana by one of Ghana’s young yet experienced producers, roro. It is currently available for downloads on all the digital portals.