Asantehene Installs Asanteman Nkosuohene

Nana Osei Kwame Kyeretwie has sworn the oath of allegiance to his Majesty Otumfuo Dr Osei Tutu as his Nkosuohene for Asanteman at a ceremony at the Manhyia Palace. Known in private life as Edward Nana Kyeretwie Osei, the 59 year-old Asanteman Nkosuohene, a business man and an I.T Consultant, succeeded his late brother, Nana Osei Owusu Banahhene who occupied the stool for 30 years.

He had his High school education in Prempeh College in Kumasi and proceeded to have his under graduate education in Economics at the Westminister University (P.C.L) in London, England in 1989. Nana Osei Kwame Kyeretwie also pursued Diploma in Computer Information Systems and earned his MBA in Finance and Accounting from Strayer University in Alexandria, Virgina in the United States of America in 1994.

The Asanteman Nkosuohene is the head of the Nkosuo fekuo (Division), one of the eleven important Divisions in the Asantehene’s set up, both in Asanteman and the Kumasi Traditional Councils. The Nkosuo Division represents the Asantehene’s commitment to the development agenda of the various traditional councils in Asanteman, and has over the years supervised numerous development projects across the Asante Kingdom.

In swearing the oath of allegiance to Otumfuo, Nkosuohene, Nana Osei Kwame Kyeretwie pledged to be of good service to His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu and to Asanteman as a whole. He further assured the Asantehene of his willingness heed to his call at any time, day or occasion, save for ill health.

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II charged the new Nkosuohene to emulate the good qualities of his late father, Nana Osei Owusu Nkwantabisa, the first occupant of the Asanteman Nkosuohene stool in the discharge of his traditional duties.Otumfuo Osei Tutu reminded the new Chief that the Nkosuo stool was created for his late father by the 15th occupant of the Golden Stool, his brother, Otumfuo Opoku Ware II due to his late father’s dedication to the development of Asanteman, thus, same is expected of the new chief. He advised the Royals, Elders and King makers of the Nkosuo stool, led by the Abusuapayin Hon Isaac Osei, the elder brother of the new chief to guide and continually advise the new Chief as a way of keeping him on the right path.

“I know of the dedication; good spiritedness and the hard work of you, Isaac Osei. I’m aware of how you followed your late dad, the first Nkosuohene and the active role you played in all his good exploits not only in Asanteman but in Ghana as a whole. This is the kind of admonition I expect you to give to your brother, the new Chief, as he swears the oath of allegiance today and I know you will not disappoint.”