Assembly donates Mobility Aids to PWDs in Tema West

Ms Anna Naa Adukwei Addo, the Municipal Chief Executive for Tema West has donated mobility aids to Persons with Disability (PWDs) to empower them in their trading skills.

Addressing the gathering, Ms Addo indicated that, the input of PWDs into Ghana’s growth was equally important and that the Municipal Assembly would continue to prioritize their needs in the municipality to function effectively.

The MCE said the Assembly would continue to create policies and opportunities for all by establishing members economically, to meet their needs, stressing, “our vision as an assembly is to empower these young men and women socio-economically and to integrate them in the society”.

She said from 2018 to 2022, through the collaboration of the Department of Social Protection, Community Development, and the Disability Fund Management Committee, the assembly registered 350 people living with disability in the municipality and was committed to assist PWDs to be self-sufficient without begging on the street for survival.

Receiving the items on behalf of beneficiaries, the representative of the Ghana Federation of Disability, Mr. Patrick Obeng expressed gratitude to the Assembly for the continuous support towards PWDs in the municipality.

He commended the Assembly for the relentless efforts to solve the problems of PWDs.

Mrs. Clara Sowah, Head of Department for Social Welfare stressed that everyone is relevant to and are entitled to be supported per the 1992 Constitution.

She advised PWDs to be smart and make use of the support they received to enable them to expand their businesses.

Mr. Samuel Awuku a beneficiary also thanked the Assembly, “God bless the MCE for her kind gesture and may God elevate and make the Assembly great”.

The event was graced by dignitaries from the National Council for Persons with Disabilities, Assembly members and dignitaries across the municipality.