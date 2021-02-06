February’s first edition for ‘Aviation This Week’ comprises topical news summaries of interest to the Ghanaian populace from February 1 – 6, 2021. The highlights are as follows:

PassionAir’s Operational Performance Results for January 2021

Passion recorded 400 scheduled flights, of which only 24 flights operated with delays beyond 15 minutes. 4 flights were cancelled. In general, all scheduled flights operated as planned of which 93.9% departed on time.

COVID-19 Test Reduced to US$50 for ECOWAS Nationals at KIA

Following an agreement reached at the 58th Summit of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, the COVID-19 test being done at the Kotoka International Airport has been reduced from US$150 to US$50 for persons within the ECOWAS regional bloc. However, all other nationals arriving at the airport will still pay US$150 for the test in addition to the COVID-19 travel protocols for entry into the country.

Emirates to Distribute Daily COVID-19 Vaccines

Middle East’s largest airline, Emirates in collaboration with DP World have teamed up to ensure the daily distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to countries with low storage capacities particularly in Africa, Middle East and the Indian subcontinent.

This initiative will help support the distribution of WHO’s two billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to be procured under the Covax Program.

RwandAir Eyeing Flights to New York

RwandAir is planning to fly to New York should authorities of the United States grant its request. Per information available, the airline has submitted an application to the US Department of Transport and should its application be approved, the airline intends to fly from Kigali to New York via Accra by end of December, 2021.

COVID-19: Ghana Airport Company to go hard with US$3, 500 Fine for Airlines

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) following the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is set to get tough with airlines by fining them US$3, 500 for every single passenger flown into the country without a proof of COVID-19 negative test results or with positive COVID-19 status.

Africa World Airlines Releases January 2021 Operational Statistics

Africa World Airlines’ operational performance data for January 2021, shows a total of 1,191 scheduled flights during the month, four flights delayed beyond two hours and the number of booked passengers also was 45,000 with no passenger denied boarding.

Comparing this data to the month before, the statistics show an increase by 24 in the number of scheduled flights, a decrease by 1 in the number of passengers denied boarding and a decline by 2,022 in the total number of booked passengers.

EgyptAir spreading Love with 50% Discount

Star Alliance member, EgyptAir has announced that passengers who book flights to any of its operational international destinations stand the chance of getting tickets purchased with a 50% discount in this month of love. To grab this offer, passengers have to book tickets from now for travels on either February 14, 15 0r 16 of this year.

Emirates Enhances Smart Contactless Journey

As part of its effort to enhance smart and contactless service in its airport operations, Emirates has made it possible to operate its self-check-in and bag drop kiosks at Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport without contact. The 32 self-service bag drop machines and 16 check-in kiosks can now be controlled completely by passengers’ personal mobile devices without touching the screens

Authored

Mark Ofosu ||Twitter: M__ofosu