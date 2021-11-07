Aviation This Week – November Edition 1

This week’s edition of Aviation This Week focuses on some of the topical aviation industry stories between November 1 – 6, 2021 relevant to Ghana’s aviation space. Here are the highlights:

Ghana Attains ICAO’s PKD Membership

Ghana has been officially recognised as the 79th member of the International Civil Aviation Organization Authority (ICAO) Public Key Directory (PKD) platform after joining on October 13, 2021.

The PKD is a central repository that makes the exchanging of information required to authenticate e-passports possible between states.

Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines Win Big at Onboard Hospitality Awards

Qatar Airways’ Brunch Platter has been adjudged the Best Catering Innovation for 2021 at the Onboard Hospitality Awards. Qatar was also the Gold Winner for the Best Cabin Concept for 2021.

Turkish Airlines also won the Best Onboard Amenity Kit in Business/First Class and for Economy/Low-Cost Carriers. Turkish for its eco-friendly packaging won the Best of Onboard Sustainability Award.

The award by Onboard Hospitality is a scheme designed to reward the onboard product and service innovations of the airline, rail and cruise hospitality industry.

AWA Releases October Operational Results

For its October 20221 performance, Africa World Airlines (AWA) operated 1,152 flights with a little over 50, 900 passengers. 12 passengers were denied boarding due to oversales, and 15 flights were delayed beyond two hours due to weather.

Volta Development Forum Worried over Dormancy of Ho Airport

The Volta Development Forum (VDF) has expressed worry over the non-operationalization of the Ho Airport. The VDF believes that the economy of the Volta Region would be transformed when airlines begin operations at the airport and have therefore called on the government to explain the phenomenon.

Air France Reveals New Menu Signed By Top French Chefs

Air France has partnered French Michelin-starred chefs Régis Marcon and Mathieu Viannay to sign its La Première and Business long-haul menus from November 2021 to February 2022. The menu will feature vegetarian dishes, meat, poultry and fish, and other refined dishes for customers who are departing Paris to enjoy.

US Government Issues new Covid-19 Travel Requirements for Entry into the US

Amongst other requirements, effective November 8, 2021, Ghanaian Passport holders travelling on B1 and B2 visas may travel to the US with proof of full vaccination and negative COVID-19 test result administered within three days of departure. Where a person in such visa category is not fully vaccinated, the person may not travel.