Becca grabs master’s degree at UPSA

Afropop, R&B and highlife Musician, Rebecca Acheampong Sanni-Daniel, popularly known as Becca, has grabbed a Master of Arts in Brands and Communication Management from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Becca emerged the overall best graduating student and valedictorian at the UPSA School of Graduate Studies graduation ceremony.

She graduated with a Grade Point Average of 3. 92, highest among the 2022 graduating class.

The Musician in her valedictory speech encouraged girls and women to go all out in achieving their dreams and aspirations.

“I dedicate this award to every single girl and woman out there. They should know that they can do whatever they set themselves to do,” she stressed.

Becca said furthering her education initially seemed impossible, however, with support from her husband and loved ones, she was able to go through her course and excelled.

“I didn’t want to be an ordinary student here,” she added.

The singer who have been in the music industry for more than fifteen years, had her secondary education at the Wesley Girls High School.

She later continued at the Croydon College in the United Kingdom, where she studied Child Care Education.

Becca later went to Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, where she studied Operations and Project Management and graduated with First Class Honours.