Exiled Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has warned third countries against making any deals with the government of President Alexander Lukashenko, the official victor in an election last month that the opposition denounces as fraudulent.

“No international organization recognized these false results,” Tikhanovskaya told the Council of Europe’s parliamentary assembly. “The Belarusian people certainly refused to accept this fraud.”

“This means that Mr Lukashenko does not have any legitimacy as president of our country. He does not represent our country anymore,” Tikhanovskaya said.

“Countries and powers that make deals with Mr Lukashenko do so at their own risk.”

The Belarusian people would not be obliged to uphold “treaties that are made against their will by an illegitimate regime,” she insisted.