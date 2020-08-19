Western leaders should focus on their own problems instead of the political situation in Belarus, President Alexander Lukashenko says, as the European Union holds a summit to discuss the Belarus crisis.

“Before pointing a finger at us, they should put on the agenda of their meetings the yellow vests in France and the terrible riots in the US,” Lukashenko said at a meeting of his national security council, according to comments carried by state news agency BelTA.

“I would want for them to first and foremost consider the protests against coronavirus isolation in Germany and other countries in Europe,” Lukashenko said.

“They have a lot of problems. They should not point to Belarus to divert attention from the problems that exist in France, the US, Germany and so on,” Lukashenko said.