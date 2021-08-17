Biden and Security Adviser Take Responsibility for Afghanistan Decisions

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said during a press briefing on Tuesday that he, Biden and others in the government are taking responsibility for US decisions related to the Afghan exit.

“[Biden]’s taking responsibility for every decision the United States government took with respect to Afghanistan, because as he said, ‘the buck stops with him.’ I am also taking responsibility and so are my colleagues,” Sullivan said.

Biden has come under fire for the botched evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan, with footage gone viral this week depicting chaos at the Kabul airport reminiscent of the 1975 fall of Saigon.

During a speech on Monday, after blaming the swift collapse of Kabul on Afghan government forces, Biden said he would not shrink from sharing responsibility for the current situation. He also said “the buck stops with me,” and he would not pass responsibility for the Afghan war to a fifth president.

He also said he would not “mislead the American people by claiming that just a little more time in Afghanistan will make all the difference.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during the same Tuesday briefing that Biden still has confidence in his administration’s intelligence teams despite the challenges of the ongoing evacuation and quicker-than-anticipated takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban (banned in Russia).