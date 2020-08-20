MOGADISHU, April 7, 2020 (Xinhua) -- A woman helps her child to wash her hands as a preventive measure against coronavirus, at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Mogadishu, capital of Somali, April 6, 2020. (Xinhua/Hassan Bashi)
Terror group Boko Haram has attacked a military base in Nigeria’s northeastern town of Kukawa, local media reported on Wednesday.

An unspecified number of civilians at a camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) may have been kidnapped during the attack late Tuesday at the Kukawa town of the northern state of Borno, the local broadcast station Channels Television reported.

The attack occurred barely a week after the first set of villagers who had been displaced for many years were returned home for resettlement.

Kukawa is a border town on the fringes of Lake Chad, which has been a military zone until the recent return of the IDPs.

Local community leaders said they had conducted a headcount in order to present an official report with the number of missing people after the attack.

Some 200 households consisting of an estimated 1,200 people were recently returned to the local council by the government.

Details of the attack remain incomplete, and the military is yet to give an official position on the attack.

Since 2009, Boko Haram has been trying to establish an Islamist state in northeastern Nigeria, extending its attacks to countries in the Lake Chad Basin.

