Botswana aims for investing destination of choice

Botswana has to position herself as an investment destination of choice to attain her ambitious task of becoming a high-income country by 2036, the country’s Vice President said Saturday.

Slumber Tsogwane, the Vice President of Botswana, made this observation in his speech during the Business Botswana (BB) northern gala dinner in Francistown, Botswana’s second largest city.

In order to maintain a minimum annual average growth rate of six percent of the real gross domestic product (GDP) or more until 2036, Tsogwane said more businesses need to set up in Botswana to spur an export led economy. “Botswana remains open to local and foreign direct investors,” he emphasized.

On the other hand, Tsogwane said Botswana’s non-diamond exports as a percentage of GDP must reach 39 percent, as a reflection of a diversified economy.

|”We therefore have to ramp up our non-mineral exports without necessarily slowing down efforts to explore and exploit any mineral deposits,” he said, adding that if both minerals and non-mineral sectors can both grow, then Botswana will truly become a prosperous nation.