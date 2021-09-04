Botswana launches virtual tour to promote tourism

Botswana Tourism Organisation (BTO) has launched a virtual tour themed ‘Botswana Live’ to promote the country’s tourism.

Such an activity is a clear demonstration of the southern African country’s eagerness to get tourism back on track as soon as practicable, said President Mokgweetsi Masisi when addressing the launch held Thursday.

The rollout of the national vaccine deployment plan will go a long way, so there is need to adopt robust and effective business models and put to use advanced forms of technology-backed solutions and tools that will help the citizenry and the world to conduct business-related activities, anytime and from anywhere across the globe, said Masisi in the speech.

Tourism, one of Botswana’s most important industries for economic diversification in the southern African country, has been severely affected by COVID-19 pandemic, as is the case with other sectors of the economy.

As of Monday, Botswana had recorded 159,317 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 2,276 deaths. And 215,502 people have been fully vaccinated. Enditem