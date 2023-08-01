Britain to cut assistance to Niger over coup

Britain on Sunday condemned a recent coup in Niger and announced that it will suspend long-term development assistance to the West African country.

Britain wholly supports the immediate political and economic measures announced on Sunday by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the British government noted in a statement.

“We will however continue to provide critical humanitarian assistance to the people of Niger,” it added.

Niger’s Defense and Security Forces said Wednesday that soldiers in the country had overthrown its elected president. ECOWAS, a regional group of 15 countries, decided on Sunday to impose sanctions on Niger’s military leaders involved in the coup.