British stocks decreased on Friday, with the benchmark FTSE 100 Index down by 0.71 percent, or 42.87 points, to close at 6,007.05 points.

Fresnillo, a Mexican-based precious metals mining company, soared 4.92 percent, the top gainer of the blue chips. Pennon Group and Ocado Group increased by 4.02 percent and 3.87 percent, respectively.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, an Anglo-Spanish multinational airline holding company, was the worst performer in the blue chips, with its shares losing 14.60 percent. Polymetal International, a precious metals mining company, dropped 6.25 percent. Rolls-Royce Holdings, a UK-based engineering company, fell 5.13 percent.