Asian Stocks
Asian Stocks Fall Worries Investors

British stocks decreased on Friday, with the benchmark FTSE 100 Index down by 0.71 percent, or 42.87 points, to close at 6,007.05 points.

Fresnillo, a Mexican-based precious metals mining company, soared 4.92 percent, the top gainer of the blue chips. Pennon Group and Ocado Group increased by 4.02 percent and 3.87 percent, respectively.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, an Anglo-Spanish multinational airline holding company, was the worst performer in the blue chips, with its shares losing 14.60 percent. Polymetal International, a precious metals mining company, dropped 6.25 percent. Rolls-Royce Holdings, a UK-based engineering company, fell 5.13 percent.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.