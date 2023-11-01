Bruce Melodie, Reggae Icon Shaggy collaborate in New Single

East Africa’s acclaimed artist, Bruce Melodie, has joined forces with global dancehall/reggae icon, Shaggy, for an unprecedented collaboration on their latest track, “When She’s Around (Funga Macho).” Combining African rhythms and reggae vibes, the genre-defying song showcases the rich diversity of contemporary music.

In a press statement, Bruce Melodie stated that the song is available on all major digital platforms (Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon) via S-Curve Records. The accompanying playful music video was filmed in Miami Beach and directed by Jay Will, known for his work with artists like M.I.A, Lee Scratch Perry, Kanye West, Shaggy, and Major Lazer, and currently trending on YouTube.

“When She’s Around (Funga Macho),” produced by AJR, is a testament to the power of collaboration. It transcends geographical boundaries by seamlessly blending African and Caribbean influences, infectious melodies, and rhythms. The song not only celebrates the unique talents of Bruce Melodie and Shaggy but also signifies a cultural exchange that invites listeners to explore the shared emotions and experiences that connect us all.

Bruce Melodie, poised to become the breakout Afrobeat artist from Rwanda, expresses his excitement about the partnership, stating, “Collaborating with Shaggy has been a dream come true. It’s an incredible opportunity to bring our distinct styles together. ‘When She’s Around (Funga Macho)’ is a fusion of our worlds, and I’m excited for fans around the world to hear it.”

Shaggy adds, “Bruce’s talent is undeniable, and this collaboration opens up new horizons for both of us. I’m thrilled to be a part of this project and hope it spreads joy and happiness worldwide.”

Recently, the duo made their live performance debut of “When She’s Around (Funga Macho)” at the inaugural Trace Music Awards, reaching 500 million fans in 190 countries. The new song, currently distributed across media platforms by Prime Music Partners, a media and distribution agency in the United States, will further solidify Bruce’s position as a rising star in the international music scene.