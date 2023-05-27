BRYAN THE MENSAH Features Gidochi On New Single “Gree”

The year’s definitely headed in the right direction for Ghanaian artist, BRYAN THE MENSAH as he releases his 3rd single of the year. The song, titled Gree features fellow artist, Gidochi.

Call it a defiant anthem for anyone that’s hyperfocused on their paths and oblivious to stereotypes and naysayers, BRYAN THE MENSAH and Gidochi give off a melodic performance over the Okaiwav production: a fusion of afrobeats and with house elements resulting in a vibrant Afropop song. “Gree” is Ghanaian pidgin for the word “ Agree” and can be said to be reflective of the hustle.

The pidgin language is symbolic in relation to the hustle of the Ghanaian youth…something the artists paint vivid pictures of with their performance on the song… the lyrics, title and everything, come together to make the song a complete whole.

“Gree” comes after “Something”, an Afropop single with Amapiano elements about a failed talking stage and the artist’s petty reaction to it. With three singles already out before mid-year, it’s natural to expect even more from the BRYAN THE MENSAH and his signature producer, Okaiwav.

Listen to “Gree” by BRYAN THE MENSAH featuring Gidochi on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Audiomack, and Boomplay.