The owner of an urban restaurant in Central Monrovia known as Las Vegas Pub Bar and Restaurant (LVPBR), Mr. Edwin M. Swaray, has stressed the need for banking and financial institutions as well as the Government of Liberia to developed a program through which bar and restaurant business owners can obtain soft loans

The owners of the Las Vegas Pub Bar and Restaurant said the loan will help Liberian Bar and restaurants improve their business venture. Mr. Swaray said most of their customers were guests who usually come from abroad.

The Liberian businessman said due to the COVID-19, the Bar and restaurateur sector encountered many challenges that brought serious setback to their businesses in Liberia. He noted that since the COVID-19, customers are once in a blue moon visiting their restaurants unlike the past as a result, business is moving slowly

Speaking in an exclusive interview with New Liberia newspaper during the week at his office on Carey Street, Mr. Swaray noted that the Las Vegas Pub Bar and Restaurant was established in December 2008.

He noted that Las Vegas Pub Bar and Restaurant was officially opened in December 2008. He said LVBR is making all efforts to be one of the best among the rest in Liberia.

He narrated that when the economic is good the business is also good as well. He adds that he appeal to the government to please make sure that government provide them with electricity, because electricity is what makes their business to move on.

The Liberian businessman said his restaurant provide its many customers with valuable product and services on a daily basis.

Mr. Swaray is aware that businesses are intended to make profit for the owners or operators, meaning that the business makes more money in revenue than it spends.

Mr. Swaray said tourism is the act and procedure of spending quality time away from home in pursuit of recreation, relaxation, and delight, while making use of the commercial angle. He also call on the tourism sector to create a free environment that will bring the tourist attractions into the country

He also highlighted the importance of tourism, accommodation, food and beverage services recreation and entertainment, transportation and travel services.

He said in the meantime, they are formally requesting government to make sure to provide them full time electrical energy that will help move their business ahead.

Mr. Swaray is making a passionate appeal to the national government, internationals financial institutions, the international communities and civil society organizations as well as citizens of Liberia to see reason to give support to (LVBR) so that it can be absolutely empowered.