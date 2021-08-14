Cameroon reiterates commitment to peacekeeping in CAR

Cameroon’s defence minister Joseph Beti Assomo on Friday reiterated the country’s commitment to peacekeeping in neighbouring Central African Republic (CAR).

Assomo made the commitment during a visit of the Force Commander of UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic Lieutenant General Daniel Sidiki Traore to the country.

Cameroon will not relent its efforts in protecting civilians and supporting peace initiatives in CAR, Assomo said while receiving the commander in the capital, Yaounde.

“We are thankful and very grateful to Cameroon for contributing to peacekeeping in Central African Republic with its contingents of troops,” Traore who was on his first visit to the central African nation said.

Since the creation of MINUSCA in 2014, Cameroon has despatched at least seven contingents of its troops to maintain peace and stability in the troubled neighbouring country, according to the Cameroon army. Enditem