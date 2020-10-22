Cameroon sacked head coach of their national football team Yves Clement Arroga on Wednesday, barely three months before the start of the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The country’s Minister of Sports and Physical Education Narcisse Mouelle Kombi confirmed the decision in a communique issued after a meeting held in the capital, Yaounde.

Kombi said, the performances of the coach “did not meet expectations,” and added that he will be replaced by Martin Mpile Ndtoungou “as a precautionary measure.”

Arroga has faced growing criticism since the national team suffered a shocking defeat against a local first division club, and subsequent back-to-back draws against the visiting senior national team of South Sudan.

The CHAN is a competition open to players in local leagues. It will be the sixth edition and Cameroon will host the finals for the first time ever.