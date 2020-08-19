Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday that Canada condemns the coup d’etat in Mali.

“Canada strongly condemns the coup d’etat in Mali, which forced the resignation of democratically elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita,” Champagne said in a statement.

He called on “the Malian security forces and those responsible for these acts to promptly follow Mali’s constitutional order and respect the human rights of all Malians.”

“Canada will work closely with the Economic Community of West African States, African Union, and United Nations to help ensure a return to a state of constitutional order and the implementation of the provisions of the Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in Mali (Algiers Accord) so that Malians can have the peace they deserve,” the minister added.

The Malian president, currently detained by mutinous soldiers in the military camp in Kati, a town close to Bamako, announced late Tuesday night his resignation and the dissolution of the National Assembly and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse’s government.

The Economic Community of West African States, the African Union, the European Union and the United Nations, along with France, condemned on Tuesday afternoon the arrest of Keita by the mutinous Malian soldiers and demanded restoration of the constitutional order, affirming that they would not accept an unconstitutional power switch.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for an immediate restoration of constitutional order and rule of law in Mali after the president was arrested.