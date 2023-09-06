‘Case was recorded 3 years ago’ – Mr Drew Reveals

Ghanaian musician Mr. Drew has disclosed that his popular hit song titled ‘Case’ was actually recorded in 2020 but was not released until recently. The song, which he collaborated on with Kuami Eugene, was initially intended to be released without any featured artist.

“So instead of releasing this song, I released ‘Later’ featuring Kelvin Boy. I was supposed to release this with another artist at the time. We both wrote it but were not going to feature on it, just that he made suggestions,” he narrated.

Mr. Drew explained that the delay in the song’s release was due to his search for the right time to drop it. He ultimately decided to release it in the Amapiano genre, even though it was originally written as a high-life song.

During an interview on September 5, 2023, Mr. Drew also shared his advice for young and upcoming artists, encouraging them to stay focused, be diligent, and persevere in their pursuit of success in the music industry. He emphasized that despite the challenges, there are numerous opportunities waiting to be explored.

