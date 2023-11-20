Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Mines and Energy, has described the attacks on Electrochem Ghana Limited as lawless and must stop.

The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North said this on a fact-finding mission to the Company’s production site at Ada with members of the Committee.

The visit was to ascertain the cause of the attacks and learn at first hand, the operations of the Company.

The lawmaker admonished the youth of the area to stop the attacks to encourage investors to create jobs and open the place up for rapid development.

“This country should not have people who want to undermine progress. It’s anti-progress to see a company that is giving interest free loans to its indigenes being attacked,” he said.

The MP also called for perpetrators of the act to be brought to book.

He said Electrochem must be supported and not attacked, especially when the intent was to improve the lives of the youth through job creation, the ceding of some concessions of production to the youth and the creation of a ready market for them.

Mr Atta Akyea commended the Company for investing 88 million dollars in the Ada Songhor Salt Project.

Mr John Jinapor, a Ranking Member of the Committee, said Parliament’s mandate was to ensure that businesses that contributed to the country’s GDP growth thrived.

He said the Committee would ensure that the Company operated within a conducive and peaceful environment as well as within the framework of the law.

“I want to encourage the Company to continue engaging the stakeholders to see how we can give them the needed support so, they can expand and create jobs for the youth,” he said.