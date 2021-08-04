Chemutai gets steeplechase gold for Uganda

Peruth Chemutai of Uganda caught long-time leader Courtney Frerichs in the closing stages to claim Olympic gold in the women’s 3,000 metres steeplechase.

Chemutai ran away from the courageous Frerichs in the final 200m for gold in 9 minutes 1:45 seconds. The elated Frerichs took silver as at the 2017 world championships in 9:04.79, and bronze went to Hyvin Kiyeng of Kenya in 9:05.39.

World champion and world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech of Kenya was seventh and 2017 world champion Emma Coburn of the US was eventually disqualified having never been in medal contention.