CHPS compound and mechanized borehole inaugurated at Kuni

A refurbished Community-based Health Planning Service (CHPS) Compound and high level Water System Mechanized Borehole have been inaugurated at Kuni in the Yendi Municipality of Northern Region.

The CHPS compound comprises of Out Patient Department (OPD), ANC/delivery, PNC, handwashing basins, Tricycle Ambulance, while the mechanized Borehole is serving the CHPS Compound, a school with enrolment of 700 and the community.

The Borehole and the compound were provided by an NGO Rural Water Development Programme-Ghana in partnership with Water for West Africa, UNICEF among others.

Mr. Nathaniel Adams Junior, the Chief Executive Officer of Rural Water Development Programme – Ghana said they were grateful for the warm reception and reminded them that they received a list of five communities for borehole and the CHPS Compound for the area.

He said the CHPS Compound was plagued with cracked walls, faded paint works and lacked of water and said they were working with their partners like UNICEF and others in Ashanti, Greater Accra, Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions in providing high level of water (borehole) to address the perennial water challenges the people faced over years.

He said after 30 years of their work they were happy to provide water for Kuni CHPS Compound and the school and also rehabilitated the Ambulance of the CHPS Compound which was in tatters.

Hajia Hadjara Haruna, Yendi Municipal Director of Health Service said they had 31 demarcated CHPS Zones that aligned with the electoral areas in the municipality and the projects meant a lot to the community, mentioning malaria, diarrhea and typhoid as their major cases, which they only referred to bigger facilities, when their cases were serious.

She said the refurbishment and availability of water would attract the people to continue visiting the facility and encourage the staff to work effectively.

Miss Vivian Akaaba, Community Health Officer of the CHPS Compound said Kuni, a farming community with a population of 7,042 was under Adibo sub-municipality and every month they received about 15 deliveries and the women were happy of the facility and water as it could reduce their typhoid cases.

She expressed appreciation to RWDP-Ghana and partners for the facilities as nine other communities, Kuni, A and B, Nkojodo, Danyo, Battor, Sakpei, Makpayo would all benefit from the facilities.