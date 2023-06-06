Christians urged not to shy away from issues of national development

Reverend John Kidisil Ngmalbini, General Overseer of Dominating Power Ministry in Tamale, has expressed need for Christians to actively participate in issues of national development.

He said, “Participating in issues of national development is part of our service to God and humanity.”

He was delivering the sermon during church service in Tamale on the theme: “The power of service to God and humanity.”

Rev. Ngmalbini said it was unfortunate that most Christians, who were supposed to show forth the excellence of God’s wisdom in the world, were shying away from participating in national development.

He said, “I have heard many teachings and theories that seek to suggest that Christians should not participate in national development, especially issues that are politically affiliated.”

He reiterated that Christians, who represented the light of God to the world, could not sit down whilst the people of the world continued to determine how the country should be governed.

He admonished believers to channel their knowledge, resources, and expertise towards addressing the challenges confronting the country, saying, “We should not be people, who only know how to pray but we should also be problem solvers through the wisdom we receive from God.”