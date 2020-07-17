The Criminal Investigations Department has issued a red alert for four persons alleged to be involved in the Airbus saga.

They are Samuel Adam Foster, also known as Adams Mahama, Philip Sean Middlemiss, Lenne Sarah Davis and Sarah Furneaux.

A press release signed by Ms Juliana Obeng, Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the CID, and copied the Ghana News Agency, said the move followed the request of Ghana’s Special Prosecutor.

“Following a request by the Office of the Special Prosecutor through the CID to the Interpol General Secretariat, the latter has issued a Red notice in respect of the following individuals,” it explained.

It said their names had been published on the Interpol red notice in connection with the air bus scandal being handled by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Ghana is one of five countries in which the European aviation giant, Airbus, paid or attempted to pay millions of dollars in bribes in exchange for contracts, leading a court in Britain slapping a fine of £3 billion on the company.

Airbus admitted to five counts of failing to prevent bribery, using a network of secret agents to pay large-scale backhanders to officials in foreign countries, including Ghana, to land high-value contracts.

According to an official report, there were six key actors involved in the scandal regarding Ghana.

Investigators from the UK’s SFO identified them only as Government Official One (high ranking and elected), Intermediary Five (British national and close relative of Government Official One), Company D (corporate vehicle for Intermediary Five – shareholder), Intermediary Six (British national and associate of Intermediary Five), Intermediary Seven (British national and associate of Intermediary Five ), as well as Intermediary Eight (Spanish company and front for Intermediary Five ).

Other British citizens; Philip Sean Middlemiss; Sarah Davis and Sarah Furneaux are connected to the case for their roles in the scandal.

