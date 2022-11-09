CLOGSAG to meet over teachers’ strike

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) says it will be calling for an emergency meeting to chart its course of actions over the strike of three teacher unions.

The industrial action was in protest of appointment of the new Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr Eric Nkansah.

The protesting unions are the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana (CCT) .

CLOGSAG, which has supported the industrial action by the Unions, expressed concern over a directive by the National Labour Commission for the unions to call off the strike, saying: “The twists and turns in the discussion are unhealthy”.

“Similar appointments in the Civil Service and the Local Government Service are not conducive for industrial harmony,” the Association stated in a release on Wednesday.

It said the lack of consultation in appointment of public officers had harmed industrial relations adding that, “a case in point is the appointment of Registrar at the Births and Deaths Registry that has culminated in a court action that is still pending”.

The statement said the appointment of public officers vested in the President should be in accordance with the advice of the governing council of the Service concerned and in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

“For industrial peace to prevail, the appointing authority should adhere strictly to the provisions in the Constitution on the appointment of public officers.

“We should all endeavor to act in a manner that will sustain industrial harmony in the country,” it said.